Bank of America Corp DE Sells 486,547 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.31% of Progyny worth $16,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 35.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Progyny by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $59.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,585 shares of company stock worth $41,001,860 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

