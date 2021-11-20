Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,508 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.38% of Quaker Chemical worth $16,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR opened at $247.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $301.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.12.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

