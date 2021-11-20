Bank of America Corp DE Takes $16.87 Million Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,870,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.20% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,447,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,625,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,207,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $186.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.46 and a 200-day moving average of $166.16. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $191.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 15.17%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

