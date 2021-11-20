Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,471 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of Insperity worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Insperity by 59.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after buying an additional 1,640,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after buying an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 56.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 190,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after buying an additional 68,563 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 25.9% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 328,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after buying an additional 67,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,762,000 after buying an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.87. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,900 shares of company stock worth $17,795,629 in the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

