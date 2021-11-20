BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.40% of BankUnited worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1,216.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.34. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

