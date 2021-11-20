Bao Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $16.63 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $16.63 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 35% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00071964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00091491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.46 or 0.07264488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,798.97 or 1.00198968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

