Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.19.

BBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.22. 153,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,348. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $538.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

