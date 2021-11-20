Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BGH stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $17.49.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 735,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 57,468 shares in the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.