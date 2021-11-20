Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BGH stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $17.49.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
