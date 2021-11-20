Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 831.50 ($10.86).

BDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 861 ($11.25) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($687,350.72). Also, insider John Allan purchased 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

Shares of LON BDEV traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 684.60 ($8.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 667.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,213.97. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 577.80 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

