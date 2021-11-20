Basid Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $766,340.00 (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and $766,340.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00219920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00089080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,336,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

