Bata Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. Bata has a total market capitalization of $167,484.19 and $15.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.26 or 0.00373163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.