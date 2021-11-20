Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.41. 2,945,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.