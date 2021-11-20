Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHC. Barclays decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

NYSE BHC opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.