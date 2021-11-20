Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

