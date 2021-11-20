BBQ (BBQ) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

BBQ (NASDAQ: BBQ) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BBQ to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 10.77% 13.10% 3.34% BBQ Competitors 4.59% -37.52% 1.32%

This table compares BBQ and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million $4.95 million 7.43 BBQ Competitors $1.56 billion $100.46 million 11.26

BBQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BBQ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ Competitors 836 4467 5203 190 2.44

BBQ presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.86%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 14.34%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ’s rivals have a beta of -8.70, indicating that their average share price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBQ beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

