Beam Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Beam has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $71.22 million and $20.46 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011293 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 101,577,080 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

