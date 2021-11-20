Beefy.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.00205891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.43 or 0.00612425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00076838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.