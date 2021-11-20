BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE BRBR opened at $23.11 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $913.08 million, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71.

BRBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 410.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 29.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

