Belt Finance Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $44.87 million and $668,562.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.26 or 0.00008961 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00070049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00075927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00090804 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.54 or 0.07344267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,695.64 or 0.99958836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 8,527,524 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

