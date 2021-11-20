Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 109,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BHLB opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.17. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $29.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

