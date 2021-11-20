Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,608 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,543 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Berry worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Berry by 1,387.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

