Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.70 EPS.

BERY opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

