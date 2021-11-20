Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYND. Cowen lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

BYND opened at $77.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

