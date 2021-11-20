BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,173 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,568 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BHP Group worth $37,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BHP Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.04.

Several brokerages have commented on BBL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.