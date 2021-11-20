Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,154 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGFV opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.91. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $988,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,810,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

