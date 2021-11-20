Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 4,027.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

BILL opened at $318.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 2.31. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.37 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total transaction of $1,543,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $439,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,366 shares of company stock valued at $82,060,409. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

