Binamon 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.11 Million (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $38.56 million and $8.11 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binamon has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00092208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.89 or 0.07311202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,399.70 or 0.99809146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

