Binance Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.44 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $99.44 billion and approximately $2.29 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $596.15 or 0.01007138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
