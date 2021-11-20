BinaryX (BNX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $52.79 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $383.57 million and approximately $52.79 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $189.61 or 0.00317371 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007082 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.40 or 0.00653454 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

