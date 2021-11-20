Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $476.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,052 shares of company stock valued at $28,274,809. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $485,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $480,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 85.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $501.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $296.00 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

