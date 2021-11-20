BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.23

Shares of BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.75. BioCorRx shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 518 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

BioCorRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

