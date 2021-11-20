BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $8.55 on Friday, hitting $91.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,221,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,791. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,143.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.