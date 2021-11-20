BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $8.55 on Friday, hitting $91.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,221,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,791. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,143.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

