Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $2,268.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003573 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000085 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,946,862 coins and its circulating supply is 22,824,109 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

