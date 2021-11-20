Biswap Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Biswap coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biswap has a market cap of $131.79 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00092208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.89 or 0.07311202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,399.70 or 0.99809146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 155,213,574 coins and its circulating supply is 131,204,289 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

