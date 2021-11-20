Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Update

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the October 14th total of 11,370,000 shares. Approximately 31.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 3,182.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTBT opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bit Digital will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

