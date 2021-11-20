BIT Mining (BTCM) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is one of 27 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BIT Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

BIT Mining has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining’s rivals have a beta of 1.71, meaning that their average share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

67.6% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -6.27% -14.90% -10.39% BIT Mining Competitors -284.99% -55.07% -34.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BIT Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A BIT Mining Competitors 156 884 1681 48 2.59

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 14.29%. Given BIT Mining’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BIT Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million -$34.21 million -12.46 BIT Mining Competitors $3.70 billion -$86.44 million -97.57

BIT Mining’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BIT Mining beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

