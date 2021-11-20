bitCNY Price Reaches $0.16 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $514,883.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00070126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00090990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,336.08 or 0.07357657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,752.10 or 0.99693153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

