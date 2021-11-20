Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.48 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $12.48 million and $165.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00004392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.07 or 0.00306718 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00160366 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00100408 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.