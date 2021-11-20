Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.98 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $148.26 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $157.45 or 0.00265363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,332.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.72 or 0.00978758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029337 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003514 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,902,395 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

