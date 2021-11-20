Bitcoin Zero Price Tops $0.0012 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $34,368.76 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00076610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.82 or 0.07345663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,227.19 or 1.00041674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.