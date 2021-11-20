BitcoinHD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.74 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00001969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

