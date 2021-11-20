BitCore (BTX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $443,314.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $443,314.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,192.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.29 or 0.07378126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.85 or 0.00379863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $583.51 or 0.00985783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00085354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.04 or 0.00413980 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00265664 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

