BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Tops $0.0016

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $97,505.58 and approximately $36,686.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012907 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 145.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003888 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

