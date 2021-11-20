Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $179,589.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

