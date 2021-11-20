BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,924 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $18,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 143,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BHK opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

