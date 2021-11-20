Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the October 14th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,457 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 158,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,735 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.54. 37,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,246. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

