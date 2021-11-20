BLAST (BLAST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $28,052.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005196 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007975 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000163 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

