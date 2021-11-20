Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the October 14th total of 51,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.34 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $138.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

