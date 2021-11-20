Bolivarcoin Hits Market Cap of $85,908.43 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $85,908.43 and $5.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bolivarcoin Profile

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 16,302,494 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

