BOMB (BOMB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $310,713.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $310,713.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,580.47 or 1.00058451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00038644 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.40 or 0.00502892 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 897,966 coins and its circulating supply is 897,178 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

